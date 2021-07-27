Mandy Moore Hopes to Inspire Kids to 'Create a Kinder World' with New Disney Storybook Collection

More than 10 years after the release of Tangled, the titular actress tells PEOPLE she is "more than happy" to return to the Disney Princess world as part of the brand's Ultimate Princess Celebration

Mandy Moore is ready to return to her (very long) roots as Rapunzel!

The actress and new mom, who voiced Rapunzel in Tangled, Disney's animated adaptation of the classic tale, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she is "more than happy" to be a part of Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration more than a decade after the film's release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is one of the things I'm most proud of in my life and career," Moore says of voicing Rapunzel. "It was so bucket list to be a part of the Disney family and to somehow manifest my wildest dreams and become a Disney princess."

"The fact that I grew up singing The Little Mermaid and Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, I could never fathom that I would somehow be a part of that collection of inspiring characters and women," she adds. "So anything that I can do to keep tapping into the spirit of Rapunzel in my life, I am more than happy to play ball and be a part of that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore Credit: Disney

As part of the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a global campaign launched by Disney earlier this year, Disney Publishing Worldwide has released a new storybook collection by a group of diverse authors and illustrators, Tales of Courage and Kindness.

The collection of 14 original stories, which includes Moore's "favorite" Rapunzel-inspired story, explores themes of kindness and courage as told by various Disney Princesses and Queens Anna and Elsa.

"Helping to inspire kids to create a kinder world, I was like, 'Absolutely. Sign me up. I definitely want to be a part of that,' " Moore says of being asked to join the campaign.

The This Is Us star, who welcomed her first child, son August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, adds that she's "excited" as a first-time mom to introduce her baby boy to the world of Disney.

"We haven't indoctrinated him into the Disney family as of yet, but we will be," she shares. "It was such a seminal part of my childhood that I can't wait to pass that on to him as well."

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at MTV Movie & TV Awards Since Giving Birth

The actress also hopes to pass on the "exemplary characteristics" exhibited in Tales of Courage and Kindness collection to her young son.

"I hope that I'm leading by example and trying to be present and patient," she says. "And all of that, I think, leads innately to being kind and courageous."