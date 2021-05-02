Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff's Babies Have a Sweet Play Date: 'Love Story for the Ages'

On Saturday, Mandy Moore introduced her 2-month-old son Gus to Hilary Duff's 5-week-old baby girl Mae as the two moms captured their kids' sweet play date on Instagram.

Moore, 37, shared a snapshot to her Instagram Story that featured Gus and Mae adorably laying down next to each other. Mae was crying in the photo, while Gus innocently looked out in the distance away from Mae.

"When August met Mae: a love story for the ages," the This Is Us star wrote on the photo, tagging her husband Taylor Goldsmith, Duff, 33, and Duff's husband Matthew Koma.

The Younger star reposted Moore's photo on her own Instagram Story and added, "One the look out for a fall and winter friend..."

Moore and Goldsmith, 35, welcomed their first child earlier this year on Feb. 20, while Duff and Koma, 33, added baby Mae to their family on March 24. The couple also shares daughter Banks Violet, 2, and Duff is mom to son Luca Cruz, 9.

Both moms have documented their post-motherhood journey on their respective social media accounts. Last month, Moore shared an adorable snapshot to Instagram of Gus happily enjoying what the actress said is one of her favorite at-home activities — a bath.

In the photo, Gus is all smiles with his body submerged in the water as Goldsmith sweetly looks on while keeping his son afloat with his hand. "He may be @taylordawesgoldsmith's twin but he sure does love a bath, just like his mama. #thisisgus," Moore captioned the post.

Mandy Moore Mandy Moore's son Gus | Credit: Mandy moore/ instagram; Michael Bezjian/Getty

Duff, meanwhile, has shared an array of photos of baby Mae, whose birth she announced in late March alongside a family photo that appeared to show Duff at home in a tub surrounded by Koma and her children seemingly taken after Mae's birth.

"Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff captioned the image.

"Mae mae," she added on her Instagram Stories, posting another sweet photo of her newborn. Duff also shared a photo of Koma giving her a kiss on the cheek, lovingly calling him a "girl dad."

Hilary duff Hilary Duff | Credit: Hilary duff/instagram. Inset: getty images

While Moore knew she and Goldsmith were expecting a boy during her pregnancy, Duff and Koma decided to wait to find out the sex of their baby.

In December, the Lizzie McGuire star spoke to PEOPLE about she and Koma's decision to do so.