Pregnant Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Floral Maternity Dress

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is bumping along!

On Friday, the This Is Us star, 36, posted a cute mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories featuring her growing baby bump. In the candid photo, Moore is seen wearing a stylish black-and-white floral maxi dress from the maternity label Hatch.

The actress is softly smiling for the picture as she cupped her right hand under her stomach. Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, left her wavy hair down for the photo, which was seemingly taken in her home bathroom.

"Loving this @hatchgal dress," Moore captioned the selfie.

The mom-to-be previously gave her followers a baby bump update last week, posting an elegant black-and-white photo to Instagram, writing, "Almost there."

Last month, Moore posted a similar mirror selfie to Instagram while showing her baby belly at 30 weeks.

"30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer," she captioned the mirror selfie at the time, cradling her stomach while wearing a floral dress. The mom-to-be also added the hashtags #grateful and #dontlookatmymessybathroom.

Sharing the same snapshot on her Instagram Story, Moore added, "Home stretch is coming!!

Later in December, the star opened up about some of the struggles she's faced during her pregnancy and at the time, the first-time mom asked her followers if any other women in their third trimester "suddenly" felt "nauseous, exhausted, and weepy."

"What the heck?" she added. "I feel like everything just turned on a dime."

The next day, Moore went on to thank the parents and other pregnant women who reached out to offer her some support after sharing her experience on social media.

"Thanks to all who responded and reached out after my message last night about feeling out of sorts," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Today is a new day and I definitely feel less 'off' but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon. Hormones are no joke."

Moore and Goldsmith, 35, first revealed their baby news on Instagram in September, each sharing a set of sweet black-and-white photos featuring themselves beaming.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," Moore wrote in her caption.