Mandy Moore Says She's 'Grateful' to Be Part of Hilary Duff's 'Cool Mom Club': 'It's Incredible'

Mandy Moore is thankful to have a supportive group of moms by her side.

The This Is Us star, 38, chats about her star-studded group of mom friends in a new interview with InStyle, sharing that she's made "so many wonderful friends" in Los Angeles since being invited into Hilary Duff's "cool mom club."

"Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom. She and Matt [Koma] have become really close friends with my husband [Taylor Goldsmith] and I," says Moore, who shares 15-month-old son Gus with Goldsmith. "But they have a kid who's six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time and she, being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club."

"Somehow, I got invited into it and it's the best," Moore continues. "I've made so many wonderful friends. We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it's incredible."

Mandy Moore/Instagram; Mandy moore’s son August Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Along with Duff, the "cool mom club" also includes new moms Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor. Over the summer, the moms shared adorable footage on Instagram of their babies enjoying music class together.

"It's so much fun. I'm very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on. We're all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together," she adds.

Babies of Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale, Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff join for mommy and me music class Credit: Meghan Trainor/Instagram

Earlier this month, Moore chatted with PEOPLE about Gus' love for music.