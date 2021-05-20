Mandy Moore tells PEOPLE that her recent award show appearance was "ideal" since she wasn't away too long from her baby boy August "Gus" Harrison

Mandy Moore Explains Why First Red Carpet Away from Son Gus, 3 Months, Was 'Actually Quite Easy'

Mandy Moore first red carpet away from her baby boy was, to her surprise, not so bad!

The This Is Us actress, 37, stepped out to the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards over the weekend, where she presented an award and smiled along the red carpet.

Thanks to a streamlined setup following COVID safety protocols, Moore found the award show experience simple — mostly because she wasn't apart from 3-month-old August "Gus" Harrison for too long.

"He did not tag along, but it was actually quite easy. Award shows nowadays look quite different, so I think I was gone for a total of an hour and a half," she tells PEOPLE while discussing her recent blonde hair transformation using Garnier Nutrisse. "I left the house, I went and presented, I took a few pictures, and I got right back in the car and was home in time to feed him and put him to bed."

"That is kind of ideal. I hope that that's how award shows can be moving forward. It was perfect," adds Moore. "I got a little dose of the outside world and real life again, but then got to go home to the most important thing."

"It's strange, but honestly I prefer it this way," the new mom says of the pandemic protocols at the Hollywood events. "I was just telling folks today, I showed up and I think there were two photographers. There was none of the crazy mayhem that usually awaits you at regular [red carpets]. Things are a lot more contained and feel more manageable and way less overwhelming in that sense. It feels a bit more organized."

Moore went full glam for the evening, but she also kept it real about her eagerness to get back home to husband Taylor Goldsmith and their son.

After the awards show, she joked on her Instagram Story that while "being out in the world for a brief moment was lovely," she was "ready to crawl back in [her] bubble" and her "boobs [were] about to explode."

Moore also tells PEOPLE that Gus became a "regular, little, cozy set baby" after bringing him to work while filming This Is Us. "Since he was a month old, he's been going with me to set. He's only 3 months old now, but he's been going to work with me right out of the gate," she says.

Navigating new parenthood, the singer says she's looking forward to being there for Gus' many milestones.