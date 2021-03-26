"So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much," Mandy Moore wrote

Mandy Moore Films This Is Us 1 Month After Welcoming Son Gus: 'Mom Is Back at Work'

On Thursday, the actress, 36, shared photos and a video of herself preparing to film scenes for the hit NBC series.

In one clip, Moore is seen wearing a face mask and purple dressing robe as she gets her hair done. "Mom is BACK at work!!!" she captioned the video.

Mandy Moore

Another photo shows Moore dressed in a wool turtleneck and denim skirt as her Rebecca Pearson character.

"Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby with me)," she wrote, before clarifying in another post, "And when I mean Beck, I clearly meant Bec."

Mandy Moore

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on Feb. 20.

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on Feb. 20.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she announced in an Instagram post last month. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," the mom of one added. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Moore later marked her baby boy's one-week milestone with a sweet post that was also a nod to her TV show, writing, "One week earthside. The best week ever. #thisisgus."

This Is Us writer Casey Johnson recently spoke to PEOPLE about how Moore's pregnancy nearly mirrored a storyline on the show.

"It was interesting because we filmed this right before Mandy left to go have her baby," Johnson said of the episode "I've Got This," which featured Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) caring for their newborn babies with their respective partners Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

"It was neat thinking about her having a newborn and that in a couple of weeks, she would have her own newborn for the first time," Johnson continued.

According to Moore's TV husband Milo Ventimiglia, the star "really wanted to work right up until the birth date and get through as much as we could."

According to Moore's TV husband Milo Ventimiglia, the star "really wanted to work right up until the birth date and get through as much as we could."