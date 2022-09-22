Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She's 'Really Excited' Baby Boy on the Way Will Be Here for Holidays

The actress, who will soon welcome her second baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith, tells PEOPLE she "loves the quintessential parts of the holidays" and can't wait to share them with her two sons

Published on September 22, 2022 01:33 PM
mandy moore Gymboree
Photo: Gymboree

Mandy Moore is looking forward to making new memories with her little boys this holiday season.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Gymboree, which launched its second Holiday Capsule Collection on Thursday, the actress shared why she's "really excited" that her baby boy on the way will arrive just in time for her "favorite time of the year."

Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, who will soon welcome their second baby boy together, are already parents to 18-month-old son Gus.

"We're just starting our traditions. It was Gus's first holiday season last year," she says. "So with him being a little bit older and then having the new guy in the picture this year, it'll be fun to start to pinpoint what exactly we're going to do as a family unit."

"I love the quintessential parts of the holidays like baking and decorating cookies and decorating the tree and planning family and friend get-togethers," the This Is Us star added. "Obviously, most things revolve around food, but anything that really gets you in the holiday spirit is something I'm excited to introduce and experience with my kids."

Speaking of her son on the way, Moore says, "We're really excited he'll be around in time to celebrate my favorite time of year, fall leading into winter."

"It's starting with Halloween and Thanksgiving and then Christmas and New Year's. It's just the best," she says.

As part of her continued partnership with Gymboree, Moore, Goldsmith and Gus had the opportunity to model Gymboree's Family Celebrations Collection in a new short film entitled "Season of Moore."

The sweet clip documents some of Moore's favorite family holiday traditions and memorable moments, from creating music together to decorating "perfectly imperfect" holiday treats.

"I'm such a sucker for getting dressed up for special occasions," Moore tells PEOPLE. "Because having a little toddler boy, most days, it's just really easy breezy clothes that they can get dirty."

"The fact that there are these adorable pictures of Gus and Taylor in the same plaid print, they're wearing the same little button-down shirts, it just knocked my socks off," she continues. "I love cozy time as well. A good matching pajama situation really piques my interest."

The actress is also joining Gymboree in its effort to give back to communities in need and its partnership with Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers.

"I'm most passionate about advocating for causes especially that support kids," she says. "I wanted to be more involved and proud to be a part of their commitment and furthering work, especially around the holiday season."

"I'm just really psyched to be on board again," Moore adds of working with Delivering Good, "and continue to give back to families across the country, especially during this time of year."

