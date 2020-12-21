"Hormones are no joke," Mandy Moore said to followers who reached out to offer her support

Mandy Moore Details Feeling 'Nauseous' and 'Weepy' in Third Trimester of Pregnancy: 'What the Heck'

Mandy Moore's third trimester hasn't been smooth sailing.

On Saturday, the This Is Us actress, 36, opened up about some of the struggles she's faced as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

In a video on her Instagram Story, the first-time mom asked her followers if any other women in their third trimester "suddenly" felt "nauseous, exhausted, and weepy," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"What the heck?" she added. "I feel like everything just turned on a dime."

On Sunday, Moore went on to thank the parents and other pregnant women who reached out to offer her some support after sharing her experience on social media.

"Thanks to all who responded and reached out after my message last night about feeling out of sorts," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Today is a new day and I definitely feel less 'off' but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon. Hormones are no joke."

The actress then sent her love to her fans, adding that the holidays are a "strange time" this year and encouraged her followers to remember to have some "grace" for themselves.

Moore is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, 35. They first revealed their exciting baby news on Instagram in September, sharing a set of sweet black-and-white photos featuring the couple beaming and showing off the "Fifteen" singer's baby bump.

Earlier this month, Moore gave fans a 30-week update, revealing that she has an energetic baby growing inside her.

"30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer," she captioned the mirror selfie, in which she cradled her baby bump while wearing a floral dress. The mom-to-be also added the hashtags "#grateful" and "#dontlookatmymessybathroom."