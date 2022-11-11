Mandy Moore Tries to 'Cut This Mastitis Off at the Pass' as She Nurses Baby Son Ozzie, 3 Weeks

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett in late October, joining son August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 03:34 PM
Mandy Moore mastitis
Photo: Mandy Moore/Instagram; Araya Doheny/WireImage

Mandy Moore is dealing with a difficult situation that's familiar to many moms.

Sharing a photo where she nurses son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 3 weeks, on her Instagram Story Friday, the actress opens up about trying to beat mastitis.

"Trying to cut this mastitis off at the pass. Whew," the mom of two, 38, captioned the candid photo.

Mayo Clinic defines mastitis — which often results from a build-up of milk in the breast duct — as "an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection."

"The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness," the organization notes. "You might also have fever and chills."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore/instagram

Along with baby Ozzie, the This Is Us alum and husband Taylor Goldsmith also share son August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months.

Moore recently shared a heartwarming picture of Gus holding his new baby brother in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looked lovingly at the infant.

The actress and her musician husband smiled alongside Gus as they helped the toddler hold little Ozzie, who was swaddled comfortably in a blanket.

"Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎," Moore captioned the adorable sibling photo on Instagram.

"Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement last month, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Related Articles
mandy moore baby
Mandy Moore Marks One Week with 'Dreamboat' Baby Ozzie, Says She's 'Exhausted' but 'So Grateful'
Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
Mandy Moore birth announcement
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Gus in Halloween Costume Hi! Can I get a tout and full photo of this photo posted on Mandy Moore's Instagram Story? https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandymooremm/2961344565600410299/
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Mandy Moore Shares 'Snuggles' Picture with Son as They Play 'Waiting Game' for New Baby https://www.instagram.com/p/CjnjarSro21/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Mandy Moore 'Snuggles' with Son Gus, 19 Months, as They Play the 'Waiting Game' for Baby No. 2
Mandy Moore Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Video of Son Playing with Dad's Guitar as They Await Arrival of Baby No. 2
Gabby Barrett baby
'American Idol' Alum Gabby Barrett and Husband Cade Foehner Welcome Second Baby, Son Augustine
Mandy Moore attends NBC's "This Is Us" Season 6 Red Carpet at Paramount Pictures Studios on December 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
See Inside Mandy Moore's Nursery for Baby Boy on the Way — and Big Brother Gus' Room Refresh!
Hilary Duff posts Mandy Moore baby shower pics
Hilary Duff Celebrates Pregnant Mandy Moore Before She Welcomes Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!
Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard baby
'This Is Us' ' Chris Sullivan Welcomes Second Baby with Wife Rachel: 'Immediately Captured Our Hearts'
Lauren Lane/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj_cpqAOgB5/?hl=en.
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Update on Baby No. 2 with Husband Chris: 'Nothing but Peaceful and Perfect'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjs-xSHOZ9s/
Kathy Hilton Gets Glammed Up While Holding Baby Grandson in Photo by Nicky Hilton: 'Glamma'
Atlanta Falcons' Elijah Wilkinson Cheered On by Pregnant Wife Gabrielle and Daughter Gianna. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj0rBg1uTZb/. Gabrielle Wilkinson /Instagram
Watch NFL Star Elijah Wilkinson's Daughter Get Passed to Dad at Practice — and She Won't Let Go!
Mandy Moore
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She Will Have Unmedicated Birth Due to Rare Blood Disorder