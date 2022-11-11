Mandy Moore Tries to 'Cut This Mastitis Off at the Pass' as She Nurses Baby Son Ozzie, 3 Weeks

Mandy Moore is dealing with a difficult situation that's familiar to many moms.

Sharing a photo where she nurses son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 3 weeks, on her Instagram Story Friday, the actress opens up about trying to beat mastitis.

"Trying to cut this mastitis off at the pass. Whew," the mom of two, 38, captioned the candid photo.

Mayo Clinic defines mastitis — which often results from a build-up of milk in the breast duct — as "an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection."

"The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness," the organization notes. "You might also have fever and chills."

Mandy Moore/instagram

Along with baby Ozzie, the This Is Us alum and husband Taylor Goldsmith also share son August "Gus" Harrison, 20 months.

Moore recently shared a heartwarming picture of Gus holding his new baby brother in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looked lovingly at the infant.

The actress and her musician husband smiled alongside Gus as they helped the toddler hold little Ozzie, who was swaddled comfortably in a blanket.

"Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎," Moore captioned the adorable sibling photo on Instagram.

"Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement last month, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."