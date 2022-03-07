Mandy Moore Cleans Up After Son Gus in Viral TikTok Drop Challenge: 'Dropping More Than Baby Toys'

Mandy Moore is the latest celebrity to participate in TikTok's viral drop challenge — and she got a little help from baby Gus.

The viral challenge, originated from comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, involves squatting down to the beat of Beyoncé's hit 2013 song "Partition" while gazing at the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As she promoted the upcoming release of her new single, "In Real Life," Moore put her own twist on the challenge, dropping down to pick up the many items that her 12-month-old son Gus throws on the floor.

"We're dropping more than baby toys, spoons and avocados! 'In Real Life' drops tomorrow!! RSVP to be the first to see the art.😉 #dropchallenge," the actress, 37, captioned the funny Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The This Is Us star, who shares Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith, celebrated her baby boy's first birthday last month. For the occasion, the couple put on an adorable outdoor party complete with blue balloons and a birthday cake.

Moore also posted a sweet Instagram video featuring highlights of her son from the past year. She included many moments such as Gus enjoying bath time, visiting her on the set of This Is Us, playing outside on a swing set and Gus sitting at the piano with Goldsmith.

She captioned the post, "Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey. #thisisgus 🎂"

Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 1st Birthday Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

Following the adorable birthday celebration, the actress reflected on the party during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

After Kimmel, 54, showed a photo of Moore and Goldsmith holding Gus as he stared down his birthday cake, the mom of one explained that things didn't quite go as she expected.

"I was so excited to get him in front of a cake and the quintessential first birthday, smashing the cake everywhere," she said. "Couldn't have cared less about the cake."

Joking that her son was "not a sugar guy," the singer continued, "He was curious about it, but much more interested in the cheese board that Mom had for the adults."