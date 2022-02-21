Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus Turning 1: 'You Turned on All the Lights'

Mandy Moore is wishing her son a happy first birthday!

The This Is Us star, 37, celebrated her son Gus turning one year old Sunday with a park birthday party and a sweet Instagram video featuring highlights from the past year.

Moore, who shares Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith, threw an adorable outdoor party complete with blue balloons and a birthday cake to mark the occasion. In the first photo from the party posted to her Instagram, Moore holds Gus and smiles while Goldsmith grins beside her.

Moore also captured the moment when she and Goldsmith held their son over his first birthday cake. In the photo, Gus looks down at the cake while his parents watch him.

Along with the sweet moments between herself, Goldsmith and Gus, Moore also posted photos of the party guests, including Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma, who attended the celebration with their youngest child, 11-month-old daughter Mae.

Moore captioned the series of photos, "1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake. #thisisgus."

Before sharing her birthday party post, Moore marked her son's special day with an Instagram tribute, which she also shared Sunday. The actress posted a two-minute long video which included a montage of photos and clips of her son taken in the last year.

Moore included moments from Gus enjoying bath time, visiting her on the set of This Is Us, playing outside on a swing set and Gus sitting at the piano with Goldsmith.

She captioned the post, "Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey. #thisisgus 🎂"

Ahead of her son's first birthday, Moore opened up about her experience with motherhood in a cover story for Health magazine. She said that since welcoming Gus, "Every day is different," telling Health, "It is overwhelming on a level that I never expected. All of the clichés are true. The love is so immediate."

Moore continued, "In the very beginning it was like, 'Oh, you're nursing. The baby's sleeping.' You figure out your routine. Then maybe three months in felt like, 'I don't know what I'm doing. I don't have the skill set for this. Maybe I'm not a good mother.' I questioned everything.