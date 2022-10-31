Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'

Mandy Moore proved that not all kids want to wear a costume for Halloween.

On Monday, the This Is Us star, 38, snapped a picture of her 20-month-old baby Gus looking visibly upset as he's being held by his father, Taylor Goldsmith, in what appears to be a brown duck costume. The cute outfit comes with brown and white wings attached to his arms and a green hat with an orange beak.

Moore joked on her Instagram Story, "Someone is NOT a fan of dressing up."

This marks Gus' second Halloween and the first for Moore's and Goldsmith's newborn baby Ozzie, who was born earlier this month.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Last year on Halloween, Moore posted a couple of Instagram pictures of baby Gus dressed as sushi. She captioned the photos, "It's not your first Halloween unless your mom forces you into multiple costumes. 🍣"

The toddler looked cheerful back then wearing a white shirt and pants with a sushi headband and fish backpack with seaweed straps.

The actress has been gushing over her boys since becoming a mom of two. She recently shared a photo of Gus smiling while holding infant Ozzie, saying that he has been "relishing his role" as big brother. She also said that after one week with baby Ozzie, she was "exhausted," but still "so grateful and soaking in every second" with him.

Moore had previously told Dr. Elliot Berlin on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast after Gus' birth that she couldn't wait to get pregnant again.

"I've said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I'm like, 'I can't wait to do it again.' As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it," Moore said.

She got her wish, announcing in June that she and her husband were expecting another baby. After Ozzie was born, she said on Instagram, "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"