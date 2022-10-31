Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'

Monday marks the first Halloween for Mandy Moore's 1-week-old baby boy Ozzie and the second for 20-month-old son Gus

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on October 31, 2022 11:23 PM
Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Gus in Halloween Costume Hi! Can I get a tout and full photo of this photo posted on Mandy Moore's Instagram Story? https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandymooremm/2961344565600410299/
Photo: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore proved that not all kids want to wear a costume for Halloween.

On Monday, the This Is Us star, 38, snapped a picture of her 20-month-old baby Gus looking visibly upset as he's being held by his father, Taylor Goldsmith, in what appears to be a brown duck costume. The cute outfit comes with brown and white wings attached to his arms and a green hat with an orange beak.

Moore joked on her Instagram Story, "Someone is NOT a fan of dressing up."

This marks Gus' second Halloween and the first for Moore's and Goldsmith's newborn baby Ozzie, who was born earlier this month.

Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Gus in Halloween Costume Hi! Can I get a tout and full photo of this photo posted on Mandy Moore's Instagram Story? https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandymooremm/2961344565600410299/
Mandy Moore/Instagram

Last year on Halloween, Moore posted a couple of Instagram pictures of baby Gus dressed as sushi. She captioned the photos, "It's not your first Halloween unless your mom forces you into multiple costumes. 🍣"

The toddler looked cheerful back then wearing a white shirt and pants with a sushi headband and fish backpack with seaweed straps.

The actress has been gushing over her boys since becoming a mom of two. She recently shared a photo of Gus smiling while holding infant Ozzie, saying that he has been "relishing his role" as big brother. She also said that after one week with baby Ozzie, she was "exhausted," but still "so grateful and soaking in every second" with him.

Moore had previously told Dr. Elliot Berlin on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast after Gus' birth that she couldn't wait to get pregnant again.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I'm like, 'I can't wait to do it again.' As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it," Moore said.

She got her wish, announcing in June that she and her husband were expecting another baby. After Ozzie was born, she said on Instagram, "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

Related Articles
Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
mandy moore baby
Mandy Moore Marks One Week with 'Dreamboat' Baby Ozzie, Says She's 'Exhausted' but 'So Grateful'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
Mandy Moore birth announcement
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Her Kids in Halloween Costumes — Including Josiah as a Baby Chick!
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) https://www.instagram.com/p/CkWxlORv-er/ khloekardashian Verified Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh. But I cant wait for Halloween to be over) Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume
Mandy Moore Shares 'Snuggles' Picture with Son as They Play 'Waiting Game' for New Baby https://www.instagram.com/p/CjnjarSro21/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Mandy Moore 'Snuggles' with Son Gus, 19 Months, as They Play the 'Waiting Game' for Baby No. 2
Mandy Moore attends NBC's "This Is Us" Season 6 Red Carpet at Paramount Pictures Studios on December 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
See Inside Mandy Moore's Nursery for Baby Boy on the Way — and Big Brother Gus' Room Refresh!
For tout I need this photo https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961537653892850426/ For secondary, a split of these 2 photos https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961530954306102827/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961531336298314927/ And a split of these 2 https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961531764050166140/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961532005709192910/ — Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical'
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical'
Hayley Hubbard family Halloween
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkW0pb8vb7V/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D toriroloff Verified • Liked by brussakow and others toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Some how we have a 6 month old and we’re already half way to a year!! 😭 Not going to lie, this month hasn’t been the easiest. Josiah is soooo happy when he’s happy, and soooo not when he’s not. 🤦🏽‍♀️ however, he is so much fun and can light up a room with his smile! Si is lifting himself while doing tummy time! 💪🏼 He is rolling and moving all over the place! 🌀 He loves his siblings and smiles whenever they interact with him! 👦🏻👧🏻 He started solids and honestly has met a good he doesn’t like yet. 🥑🥔🍌🥦🌽 Josiah is reaching for everything! 🙋🏻‍♂️ Josiah still isn’t sleeping through the night consistently but we’re hoping this is the month for that! 🤣 We love you Si guy! 🤍 #josiahlukeroloff #zandtpartyoffive
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
Pregnant Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Parody 'Juno' Movie for Halloween — See the Photo!
Mandy Moore Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Video of Son Playing with Dad's Guitar as They Await Arrival of Baby No. 2
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, and Gus Goldsmith for Gymboree and The Season of Mandy Moore 2022 Collection.
Mandy Moore Shares Last Family Photo of 3 for New Holiday Campaign Ahead of Welcoming Baby Boy
mandy moore Gymboree
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She's 'Really Excited' Baby Boy on the Way Will Be Here for Holidays