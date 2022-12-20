Mandy Moore Celebrates 'First Time Exercising in Months' After Welcoming Son Ozzie: 'Already Sore'

Mandy Moore is getting back into a workout routine following the birth of her second baby.

The This Is Us star, 38, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Tuesday celebrating her "first time exercising in months" at eight weeks postpartum. Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second baby, son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, in October.

In the snap, Moore stands in front of her bedroom mirror in a black-and-white gingham matching workout set. "8 weeks PP. First time exercising in months. Already sore. Thanks @coachgarman 🫠," she wrote.

Last week, the actress shared a sweet video of Ozzie on Instagram as she entertained the idea of growing her family again because of her "dreamy" 2-month-old.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

In the caption to her short video, where Ozzie coos at his mom as she says, "Good morning, sir," Moore wrote, "This sweet Angel baby is 2 months old today and he's a GIANT bundle of snuggles, who demands food at all times, rolls over the instant you put him on his tummy, is a dynamite traveler, sleeper and set baby, seems genuinely impressed with his big brother, loves to fall asleep in anyone's arms and is generally so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again 😳."

"We're so grateful for all you are and can't wait for more, sweetest Ozzie!!" she concluded the post.

Moore — who also shares son Gus, 22 months, with Goldsmith — reflected on her family of four in an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving.

"Thankful doesn't even begin to cover it," she wrote on Instagram. "Not sure what I did to deserve these 3 (and so many other wonderful parts of life) but I try to live in the gratitude every day. Wishing you and yours a celebration of love and good food today. Xo."

Ozzie's arrival came after the couple first announced in June that they were expecting a second baby together.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore wrote at the time, alongside a photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she added.