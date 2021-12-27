Mandy Moore Celebrates Her First Christmas with Baby Son Gus While Surrounded by Family

Mandy Moore made sure her baby boy had the best first Christmas.

On Saturday, the This Is Us star, 37, and husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrated the festive holiday for the first time with their 10-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison, sharing a series of moments from the occasion on social media.

In the snaps, Moore posed with Goldsmith, 36, and other members of their family around the Christmas tree. The family of three also stood alone for one photo, before being joined by six others.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths," Moore captioned the gallery on Instagram. "Also thanks @nonajames for Gus's new fav toy."

Gus explores the new toy in question — a set of colorfully-painted bells — in a video on the final slide of her post. One of his family members grabs a bell and shows him how to ring it, and he quickly picks up on the concept.

Goldsmith also hilariously surprised the infant with a special doll of Moore from her days as a pop star in the early aughts. "Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it would be funny to get this for Gus," she posted on her Instagram Story.

Mandy Moore Spends Christmas with Son Gus Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Last month, baby Gus enjoyed his first Thanksgiving with his family and even tried new food.

"Hope everyone had a fabulous Thanksgiving with loved ones (and that your meal was better received than Gus's reaction to cranberries)….. 🍁🦃🤦‍♀️," Moore captioned a sweet clip of Gus being fed some of the holiday feast.

In the video, Gus can be seen taking a taste of cranberries and not reacting too kindly to the Thanksgiving side dish. "You don't have to do any more," said a voice from off-camera, seemingly belonging to Goldsmith.

The actress and musician, who wed in November 2018, welcomed their first child earlier this year on Feb. 20.

In a December 2021 cover story with Parents magazine, Moore opened up about how life has changed since welcoming son Gus and her experience as a first-time mom.