Mandy Moore Celebrates 6 Months of 'Indescribable' Love Since Welcoming Son Gus

The This Is Us star welcomed son August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February

Mandy Moore is celebrating six months of motherhood!

The This Is Us star, 37, shared several photos of her son August "Gus" Harrison on Instagram, Friday, to mark the baby's six-month birthday.

"6 months with the with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love," Moore wrote in the caption for the post. "We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!!"

Moore welcomed Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, and has been sharing updates about motherhood, breastfeeding and plenty of cute baby photos on Instagram in the months since.

Among the milestones have been Gus' first flight — for which Moore said the baby was a "trooper" — and several playdates with the babies of her famous friends.

Last week, Moore shared a precious picture of Gus wearing a miniature bucket hat and colorful swim trunks for his "first dip in the Atlantic" during a family trip to the East Coast.

Earlier this week, the A Walk to Remember star shared a loving post in honor of Goldsmith's birthday, writing that the musician is the "most remarkable Dad I ever could have imagined."