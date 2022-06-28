Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder of 2022 Tour Dates amid Pregnancy to Focus on Health and Family

Moore was in the midst of her In Real Life tour when she made the decision to cut her tour short

Mandy Moore is pumping the brakes on touring, for now.

On Tuesday, the In Real Life singer announced that she made the difficult decision to end her tour early in a written statement shared on Instagram. Moore, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, explained that being on tour was "too challenging" amid her pregnancy.

"Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022," Moore, 38, informed fans.

"It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," the This Is Us star continued.

"I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home. Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision," she concluded. "I can't wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!"

Last week, the singer-songwriter shared a photo on her Instagram Story featuring a sonogram from a recent OB appointment.

In the caption, Moore said she's "keeping on schedule" with all her appointments while on the road touring her new album, In Real Life. "Grateful for OB visits in new cities along the way to make sure baby boy is a-okay," she wrote.

The actress announced on Instagram earlier this month that she is pregnant, expecting her second baby boy with Goldsmith this fall. Moore and Goldsmith are already parents to 15-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she wrote alongside an adorable photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo," added Moore, who released her album shortly before her big announcement.

In Real Life was written, in part, as a reflection on parenthood and this next stage of Moore's life.

"So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that," she said in a statement. "At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday—which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition."

"To me it's all about staying open, staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me," Moore said of the new album. "There's something about expressing myself through lyrics and melody that makes me feel whole, and I see it as a privilege to have that outlet."