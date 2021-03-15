Mandy Moore Says She's 'Lucky' Breastfeeding Has Been 'Easy' Aside from 'Newbie Nipple Soreness'

Mandy Moore says so far, so good on the breastfeeding front.

The new mom shares details about her natural birth and caring for her newborn son August "Gus" Harrison on a new episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin. Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on Feb. 20, and the This Is Us actress says she feels "lucky" that breastfeeding hasn't been a hassle.

"I feel — knock on wood — very lucky. I think maybe because I had such a grueling labor, the gods were smiling down on me in terms of breastfeeding," she says. "Because it's been, knock on wood, relatively easy. He latched immediately. I haven't had any issues with supply. He is a very hungry, well-fed dude."

"I had the newbie nipple soreness and had to build up my tolerance and threshold for ... I liken it to playing guitar where you get your calluses on your fingers. You know what I mean?" continues Moore. "You get calluses on your nipples and then it doesn't hurt as much. But he's a great feeder, he's a great sleeper. And that really hasn't been an issue thus far, so I'm grateful of that."

"I have an oversupply of milk. If anything, that's been something that I've been dealing with, but I'm sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road," she says.

Moore adds that she has had to pump extra after breastfeeding her baby boy just to bring "relief" to herself.