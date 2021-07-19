Baby Besties! Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale, Meghan Trainor Bring Babies Together for Cute Music Class
Ashley Tisdale, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff and makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher shared snapshots from their epic mommy-and-me music class
One star-studded mommy-and-me class!
Over the weekend, several celeb moms shared photos from a music class they spent together with their babies in Los Angeles courtesy of Sweet Potato Music, which promotes "early musical skill building and fun" with its "play-based" classes.
Among the infants in attendance were: Ashley Tisdale's 3-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris; Mandy Moore's 5-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison, Meghan Trainor's 5-month-old son Riley; Hilary Duff's 3-month-old daughter Mae; makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher's 4½-month-old daughter Poppy Rue; and Janice Gott's 11-month-old son Theodore Bean.
"Cutest class," Tisdale, 36, wrote alongside a photo of the babies lying next to each other on a blanket outside. The actress also thanked Duff, 33, for hosting the get-together and shared a selfie featuring a sleepy Jupiter, writing, "Wiped out."
"Thank you @sweetpotatomusicla for our first music class," wrote Trainor alongside another snap of the group of babies.
On Sunday, Trainor, 27, shared a series of photos to Instagram of her and Daryl Sabara's son Riley in which the baby looks exactly like his father. In the sweet photos, baby Riley wears an orange onesie alluding to Sabara's breakout film Spy Kids, in which he plays young spy Juni Cortez. "Juni Jr 🥺🧡," Trainor captioned the photos of her baby boy.
Celebrating five months with Gus, Moore, 37, shared a photo of her baby boy on Instagram last week, writing, "No more a Sunday scaries with this guy around. 5 months with the love of my life." And for Father's Day last month, the This Is Us star praised husband Taylor Goldsmith and touted his parenting abilities.
"Let's face it," wrote Moore in her tribute, "I'm pretty sure you were always destined to be a dad. You've written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes….But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible."
"Every silly face you pull, book you've read, record you've introduced him, bath time splashes and tummy time smiles you effortlessly elicit… all of it is so much fun to bear witness to," she continued. "Gus and I are so truly lucky to be on this journey of life with you. Love you the most and Happy Father's Day."