Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Expecting Second Baby Boy: 'So Deeply Grateful'

Mandy Moore is going to be a boy mom of two!

On Friday, the This Is Us star, 38, announced on Instagram that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their second baby together, another son, this fall. The couple is already parents to 15-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she writes alongside an adorable photo of Gus wearing a big brother t-shirt.

"Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo," adds Moore, who recently released her new album, In Real Life.

Mandy Moore's announces second pregnancy Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram, Kevin Winter/Getty

Last month, Moore opened up on Instagram about her experience as a mom as she celebrated Mother's Day.

"Being your mom is nothing short of the most rewarding and challenging job I'll ever have. I savor all of it because you are the greatest, Goose, AND it keeps getting better (as everyone told us)," she wrote alongside a series of photos of her with her little boy.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith with their baby Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

Speaking with Parents for the magazine's December 2021 cover story last year, Moore explained how her life has changed since welcoming Gus.

"Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true. Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," said Moore. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world."

Asked whether baby Gus has had an influence on her creativity as an actress and a musician, the A Walk to Remember actress said motherhood is "going to change what I write about and, as an actor, what I'm able to access."