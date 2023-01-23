Mandy Moore Admits '2 Under 2' Is 'A Lot' as She Nurses Son Ozzie, 3 Months, in Candid Photo

Mandy Moore is getting real about working mom life.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story Saturday where she nurses son Ozzie, 3 months, the This Is Us actress admits that she's got a lot on her plate as a working mom of two under two.

"2 Under 2. It's a lot," the 38-year-old mom captioned the photo, where her eyes are closed.

Moore shares Ozzie and son Gus, 23 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and has been documenting her return to acting after welcoming her second baby boy.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Last month, Moore opened up about juggling work with her sick family in another post shared on Instagram.

She captioned the shot in checklist form, listing that she has a "toddler with the flu and croup," an "exhausted household," and is "trying to keep myself and the newborn healthy and nursing around the clock."

The Mayo Clinic describes croup as "an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough," and notes that the infection generally occurs in children.

Despite the tired mom's tough time, she managed to exercise while her kids slept, as she shared in a later post.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore and Goldsmith, 37, welcomed their second baby together in late October.

"Ozzie is here!" Moore wrote the sweet birth announcement at the time, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."