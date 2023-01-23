Mandy Moore Admits '2 Under 2' Is 'A Lot' as She Nurses Son Ozzie, 3 Months, in Candid Photo

Mandy Moore is raising an infant and a toddler and admitting it can have its tough moments

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 03:41 PM
Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. , Mandy Moore babies
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore is getting real about working mom life.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story Saturday where she nurses son Ozzie, 3 months, the This Is Us actress admits that she's got a lot on her plate as a working mom of two under two.

"2 Under 2. It's a lot," the 38-year-old mom captioned the photo, where her eyes are closed.

Moore shares Ozzie and son Gus, 23 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and has been documenting her return to acting after welcoming her second baby boy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore and baby
Mandy Moore/Instagram

Last month, Moore opened up about juggling work with her sick family in another post shared on Instagram.

She captioned the shot in checklist form, listing that she has a "toddler with the flu and croup," an "exhausted household," and is "trying to keep myself and the newborn healthy and nursing around the clock."

The Mayo Clinic describes croup as "an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough," and notes that the infection generally occurs in children.

Despite the tired mom's tough time, she managed to exercise while her kids slept, as she shared in a later post.

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore and Goldsmith, 37, welcomed their second baby together in late October.

"Ozzie is here!" Moore wrote the sweet birth announcement at the time, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," she continued in the caption. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Shares Son Gus Is Battling Flu, Croup as She Tries to Keep Baby Healthy: 'Exhausted'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
Mandy Moore mastitis
Mandy Moore Tries to 'Cut This Mastitis Off at the Pass' as She Nurses Baby Son Ozzie, 3 Weeks
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8mkNSB86/. Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Express Their 'Gratitude' on First Thanksgiving as Family of 4
Mandy Moore, Gus
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
mandy moore baby
Mandy Moore Marks One Week with 'Dreamboat' Baby Ozzie, Says She's 'Exhausted' but 'So Grateful'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Reveals She Is Taking Placenta Pills After Birth of Baby Son Ozzie: 'Round 2'
Mandy Moore birth announcement
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus Cuddling Brother Ozzie: 'Only Holiday Gifts I Need'
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 'First Time Exercising in Months' After Welcoming Son Ozzie: 'Already Sore'
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
Mandy Moore Says 'Dreamy' Son Ozzie, 2 Months, Has Her 'Thinking About Doing It All Over Again'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 4th Anniversary Message with Taylor Goldsmith: 'No Greater Husband'
mandy moore baby
Mandy Moore Says She's 'Relishing' Her Longer Maternity Leave with Second Baby, Son Ozzie
Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Gus in Halloween Costume Hi! Can I get a tout and full photo of this photo posted on Mandy Moore's Instagram Story? https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandymooremm/2961344565600410299/
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
Mandy Moore shares intimate birth photos https://www.instagram.com/p/ClE6OXFy9Cl/?hl=en
Mandy Moore Shares Intimate Photos from Baby Son Oscar Bennett's 'Transcendent Birth Experience'