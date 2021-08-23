"I'm so grateful that I got to have him all to myself," Mandy Moore writes of spending time with her 6-month-old son Gus

Mandy Moore Admits First Solo Parenting Experience Was 'Overwhelming' but Son Gus Is the 'Best'

Mandy Moore is appreciating time with her little boy — even when things get difficult.

On Sunday, the This Is Us star, 37, spoke candidly on her Instagram Story about her "first solo parenting experience," calling her past few days with her 6-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison "overwhelming."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite the difficulties, Moore expressed her appreciation for her young son, sharing that he is "just the best."

"So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best," the actress wrote alongside a cute picture of baby Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour) and it can be overwhelming but I'm so grateful that I got to have him all to myself," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandy Moore baby Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Last Friday, the new mom shared several photos of her son on Instagram to mark the baby's six-month birthday.

"6 months with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love," Moore wrote in the caption for the post. "We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!!"

Moore welcomed Gus with Goldsmith in February, and has been sharing updates about motherhood, breastfeeding and plenty of cute baby photos on Instagram in the months since.

In honor of National Breastfeeding Week earlier this month, Moore posted several photographs of herself nursing her baby boy. A black-and-white portrait showed Moore with Gus and Goldsmith, while another show Moore breastfeeding in aged makeup while on the set of This Is Us.

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at MTV Movie & TV Awards Since Giving Birth

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I'm at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever," Moore began in the caption.

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest," she continued, "and I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy."

Among the milestones over the past six months have been Gus' first flight — for which Moore said the baby was a "trooper" — and several playdates with the babies of her famous friends.