Mandy Moore Admits Adjusting to Life as a Mom of Two Is a 'Rollercoaster of Emotions'

The actress is opening up to PEOPLE about life with her two sons: Gus, 2 this month, and Ozzie, whom she welcomed in October

Georgia Slater
Published on February 2, 2023
Mandy Moore is feeling grateful as she settles into her new role as a mom of two.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with Gymboree for its Spring 2023 campaign, the actress, 38, opened up about the "rollercoaster of emotions" she's felt since welcoming her second baby, son Ozzie, in October.

"You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work," she explains. "And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."

Moore, who also shares son Gus, 2 this month, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, admits having two little ones is both the "best and exhausting," and recognizes how "very lucky" she feels as she's able to get back to work with her boys by her side.

"I jumped back into working a lot sooner than I thought I was going to be, and so I felt lucky that I have the ability to have Ozzie come with me to work so I can continue to nurse him," she says, noting she was also fortunate to be able to bring Gus onto the This Is Us set when he was younger.

"It's definitely overwhelming, sort of juggling the schedules and feeling like you are giving all to both kids and working on top of it," she says. "But we're figuring it out and recognizing that every day is going to look different."

For Moore, some of her favorite parts of the day come in the early hours.

"The morning is really special when I get to nurse Ozzie, and Gus is awake and we're all in bed together. We call it 'cozy cuddles,' which is basically an almost 2-year-old just flopping around in the bed," she says with a laugh. "That's his idea of cuddling."

The singer, who is Gymboree's 2023 Brand Ambassador, also raves that son Gus is already an "incredible big brother."

"I feel very lucky. There hasn't been a ton of jealousy," she says. "He's so gentle, so curious, so loving. He knows that the baby is fragile. It's been a pretty smooth transition for him."

Moore is looking forward to celebrating the spring season ahead with her two boys, a time of year she says she's a "big fan of."

Moore, Goldsmith and their sons recently shot their first photo shoot as a family of four, modeling Gymboree's new Spring collection, which Moore says includes "endless matching options" for her boys.

"The boys just have no idea what they're in for with me as a mom. I never knew this about myself until becoming a parent," she says of her love of dressing up her kids. "Pajamas, cute sweaters, adorable plaid numbers. It's so much fun. It's been the highlight of my year so far."

