Mandy Harvey Is Pregnant! Singer Opens Up About Finding 'Beautiful Ways to Communicate' with Baby

"I get the opportunity of understanding this kid a little bit differently than how the rest of my family would," Harvey, who was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos at 18 years old, tells PEOPLE

Mandy Harvey, the former America's Got Talent contestant who stole viewers' hearts after showcasing her musical talents despite her hearing loss, is ready to open up about a new journey.

Following Mother's Day weekend, Harvey, 34, is revealing exclusively with PEOPLE that she's pregnant and due in just two weeks. Harvey and her husband decided to keep the news to themselves due to the uncertainty surrounding her health condition — but she's now ready to share the happy news.

Harvey, who was diagnosed with a connective tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome at 18 years old, says until she met her husband, she was convinced she didn't want to have kids.

"We struggled a bit at the beginning. We wanted to make sure that we could lay a good foundation in our relationship before we started even attempting that. But we went into trying for a kid with the caveat of, we're going to try this. And if it doesn't work, we're going to adopt," she says. "We didn't put pressure on it because of my medical history. We struggled with the idea of, 'Is it socially responsible when you have a preexisting condition to bring another person into the world who may have that as well?' "

She continued, "But the odds of me having a successful pregnancy seemed like it was going to be a little bit lower. So if it just didn't work, we figured we're both okay with that. So it really took the pressure right off. But we wanted to have a family, whether it was biologically or in a different route."

To Harvey's surprise, she got pregnant on the first try. And though they were ecstatic with the news, Harvey kept her guard up. Now, as she approaches the nine-month mark, she assures that her baby is safe — though her pregnancy wasn't an easy one.

"I got to a point where I was throwing up 14 times a day. I was throwing up to exhaustion and dehydration and I had to get IV'd to rehydrate. I tore some of my uterine lining. So now everything is really painful," she says. "You have to roll with the punches. The best part of it is, I'm at a stage now where I'm not as afraid, because I know that he's in a survivable place. And I'm home. I'm not far away from help."

And though her pregnancy has taken a toll, she's still looking forward to the various aspects of motherhood with her son — whom she and her husband have already named Louis after the "creative king of France."

"I'll be doing English and sign language, and he'll be speaking exclusively in French," she says of her husband, whose family is from France. "Our neighbors are from Cuba and Columbia. And so they're like, 'We're only going to speak in Spanish.' So he's going to grow up with so much diversity, which I think is quite brilliant."

Harvey is especially excited to experience "all the firsts."

"I know that I get the opportunity of understanding this kid a little bit differently than how the rest of my family would. I'm not necessarily going to be able to hear him cry. I'm not necessarily going to be able to have those sound moments that every mom looks forward to," she says. "But at the same time, I get to pay attention to so much more. I'm really looking forward to finding beautiful ways to communicate."

She continues, "I'm looking forward to having all of the amazing amount of people being a part of his life. This kid is going to be overwhelmed with how much love people have in their hearts."

At the end of the day, Harvey knows her journey as a mother will come with challenges, but she's not afraid of them.

"I've been surrounded by a lot of really amazing examples of mothers who can't hear as well. I'm not afraid of having a kid who may or may not have a hearing loss," she says.