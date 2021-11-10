N.Y.C. Musician Recalls 'Sweet' Interaction with Amy Schumer and Her Son Gene, 2: 'Made My Night'

"A little blonde kid comes running towards me screaming with his arms outstretched," Carlton Jumel Smith recounted of the random moment with Amy Schumer and her toddler Gene David

Amy Schumer's son made a new friend.

On Tuesday night, musician Carlton Jumel Smith posted a selfie on Instagram featuring the comedian, 40, taken in New York City, recounting in the caption how the moment came to be. He said Schumer's 2-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, approached him in a silly way on the sidewalk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This just happened - I'd left my storage unit having picked up a load of records. As I walked down the block to my apartment hauling a shopping cart full of albums ... a little blonde kid comes running towards me screaming with his arms outstretched," Smith wrote. "So I prepared to let my hands go because I'll knock a toddler out over my vinyl (joke) but just then his mother comes towards me laughing. So I laugh as well. Then I notice his mother is Amy Schumer."

He said, "She was incredibly sweet and gracious. She even took this selfie. Watch out Beyonce - Amy's lost a lot of weight and is looking quite svelte! I always thought she was fine anyway."

Schumer commented on the post, "You made my night!!" The Humans actress also posted Smith's recap on her Instagram Story, adding, "I [heart] NY."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in February, Schumer revealed she had "evolved to having no child care" after her son's nanny Jane — who appeared on her Food Network show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook as the at-home cameraperson — decided to focus on her studies.

"Any tips for cutting a toddlers' nails? We are strugglin!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

A month later, Schumer gave fans a hilariously unfiltered look at how she's adjusted to life without a nanny by sharing a video of her kitchen cluttered with containers of baby food, dirty dishes and bottles.