Mama Mio
Tummy Rub
- Mama Mio
- What: Touted as"Skincare for Supermamas," this popular line of lotions helps to banish cellulite, reduce stretch marks and firm skin.
Why We Love It: Founded by three beauty-expert moms — who have seven children between them — the line was developed to help keep pregnant bodies looking great by utilizing Omega acids and other important nutrients to really finesse the skin.
- Shop Here For: Creams and lotions that have serious results, whether reducing the appearance of scars, moisturizing skin, preventing sagging breasts, or removing dead skin.
Our Favorites: The Tummy Rub Oil ($35), which is packed with Omega 3, 6 and 9 to help speed your skin’s healing abilities. The smell is delicious and it will always remind you of this special time in your life!
Celeb Fans: Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Tori Spelling and Rachel Weisz, among others.
- CBB Deal: Get Free Standard Shipping (UPS Ground) and a Free Deluxe Sample of thehottest celebrity body care from Mama Mio on orders over $45, exclusiveof tax and shipping, when you use coupon code CELEBBODY at mamamio.com. One per customer, while supplies last, cannot be combined with any other coupon or offer. (Expires July 17, 2009.)