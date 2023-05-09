Mama June Opens Up About Parenting Regrets, Admits She'll Likely Make 'Mistakes in the Future' (Exclusive)

Mama June Shannon knows she's not a perfect parent.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the return of Mama June: Family Crisis, Shannon, 43, admits that she's made mistakes in her parenting, as most parents do.

Shannon — who is mom to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 23, to Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 28 — tells PEOPLE, "Parents or kids don't come with an instruction manual."

"I talk about this. I'm sure that I'm going to make a few mistakes in the future, and I'm sure they will, too," she continues. "So I'm not going to say that I'm going to be perfect for the rest of their life, and they're not going to be perfect the rest of my life."

Mama June Shannon and her four daughters. Christine Salvador/WE tv

Shannon's husband, Justin Stroud, also tells PEOPLE, "Of course everybody — I wouldn't really say regrets because I feel like that's a strong word — I feel like the mistakes that we make, make us the people that we become, if you learn from them."

"Some people don't ever learn from them and keep doing it. So I don't regret anything," he continues. "But I do wish, I'm sure she does wish that we would've done things differently, but it might not have led us to each other. So you got to be thankful for everything that has happened."

Mama June and Justin Stroud. Justin Stroud Instagram

Stroud, who is also a dad, notes, "When you grow up like hell-raising and addiction, you make stupid-ass decisions while you're doing it too, and you make mistakes too. I have. I've made mistakes with my children too."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Shannon admits it took "a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of just arguing, a lot of fighting, a lot of tears" for the family to reach a good place. She teases that fans will also see "a lot of that" occurring in the WE tv show's sixth season.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.