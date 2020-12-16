This Amazon Shopping Trick Is So Helpful for Parents Who Have Babies

With so many pacifiers out there, it can be a bit difficult to figure out which is best for your baby. But here’s a tip: The best pacifier is the one your baby will actually take. Once your baby discovers their favorite one, it’s best to start stocking up, as they can be the key to calming their fuss and ensuring a peaceful night’s rest for the whole family.
Pacifiers aren’t too expensive individually, but the cost of keeping them on hand at all times — at home or wherever you happen to be — can definitely add up. That’s just part of why Mama Bear Glow-in-the-Dark Baby Pacifiers are an excellent choice since they come in a four-pack pack for just $8. Parents on Amazon compare these pacis to leading brands, like Mam and Advent, but note that they are half the price.
The pacifiers come in assorted colors and are glow-in-the-dark, which is so useful for those middle-of-the-night wake-up calls. They are also BPA-free and made from 100 percent silicone. And for when they inevitably fall (or get thrown) on the floor, they are dishwasher-safe on the top rack.
Buy It! Mama Bear Glow-in-the-Dark Baby Pacifier, $7.99; amazon.com
Plus, parents can take advantage of added savings — and the added convenience — of Amazon’s subscription service. Just choose how often you would like the pacifiers delivered, from every two weeks up to every six months, and save 5 percent on your order. “The price is fantastic,” writes one reviewer. “With Subscribe and Save, you get four pacifiers for the price of one Mam, and the quality is quite comparable.”
With colder months on the horizon, it only makes sense to stock up now on things your baby needs and make fewer trips to the store. Check out the full Mama Bear line of baby products on Amazon.
