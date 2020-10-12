Amazon Shoppers ‘Could Have Saved so Much’ If They Knew About These Diapers Sooner — and They're on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If there is one thing parents can’t have too much of in those first years after bringing home their baby, it’s diapers. Babies can use up to 3,000 diapers in their first year alone, making it the number one essential on every new parent’s list. It can also be what parents spend the most money on in those first years, so it’s always a relief to find a very affordable brand that’s both parent- and baby-approved — and it’s even better when you can shop said brand on Amazon.

Mama Bear, Amazon’s in-house baby brand, carries essentials like wipes, bottles, formula, and, of course, diapers. Parents rave about the quality, design, and fit of the diapers, especially considering the affordable price point. The brand offers two different diaper styles to choose from, each boasting thousands of five-star ratings: The Mama Bear Best Fit Diapers have over 7,500, and the Gentle Touch Diapers have over 6,500. Right now, the Gentle Touch Diapers, which shoppers say are “equal to Pampers Swaddlers” in terms of quality, are even on sale ahead of Prime Day.

“I think there’s a good chance they are, in fact, made by Pampers,” one shopper wrote. “They feel the same... equally soft, absorbent, and comfortable on my son as Pampers Swaddlers, they even have the yellow line that turns blue ... The fasteners are a little different but I legit think they’re Pampers, which I wish I had known sooner because I could have saved so much money on diapers over the years. I guess next I’ll have to try Mama Bear wipes!

The Gentle Touch Diapers are an excellent choice for babies with extra sensitive skin as they are hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. Parents also love that the diapers are free of fragrances, lotions, and parabens. “It’s hard to buy chemical-free diapers with clean ingredients for an affordable price,” writes another reviewer.

From now until the end of Prime Day at midnight PST on October 14, the diapers are 20 percent off, and Prime Members can continue to save with Amazon’s subscription service. The retailer is offering an additional 5 percent off your first order and 20 percent off repeat deliveries. Shopping for this must-have baby item has never been easier or more wallet-friendly.