Malin Akerman Welcomes Son Sebastian

The Rock of Ages actress and her husband Roberto Zincone welcomed son Sebastian on Tuesday, April 16, PEOPLE confirms.

Updated December 02, 2020
Malin Akerman is rockin’ a new role: motherhood!

The Rock of Ages actress, 34, and her husband Roberto Zincone welcomed a son on Tuesday, April 16, PEOPLE confirms.

“My husband and I welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy to this world this morning! Biggest joy of my life!!! #lovemykid” the actress announced via Twitter. “PS and his name is … Sebastian Zincone. Love him more than life itself!! #whatafeeling !!!”

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy in September, Akerman joked the birth of her first child with drummer Zincone was a long time coming.

“My husband and I have been talking about it for the past 10 years that we’ve been together, so it’s about time,” she told E! News.

