Malin Akerman Welcomes Son Sebastian

Malin Akerman is rockin’ a new role: motherhood!

The Rock of Ages actress, 34, and her husband Roberto Zincone welcomed a son on Tuesday, April 16, PEOPLE confirms.

“My husband and I welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy to this world this morning! Biggest joy of my life!!! #lovemykid” the actress announced via Twitter. “PS and his name is … Sebastian Zincone. Love him more than life itself!! #whatafeeling !!!”

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy in September, Akerman joked the birth of her first child with drummer Zincone was a long time coming.



“My husband and I have been talking about it for the past 10 years that we’ve been together, so it’s about time,” she told E! News.