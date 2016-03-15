"If I had become a mom in my twenties, I would have been a s---show!" the Billions actress tells PEOPLE

Malin Akerman Is Grateful She Waited to Become a Mom: 'I Needed My Twenties to Grow Up'

Acting is all about timing, and Malin Akerman seems to have applied that skill to parenthood as well.

The actress spoke to PEOPLE at the AKID Brand Egg Hunt in Los Angeles on Sunday about waiting until she was in her 30s to start a family.

“I feel like it was the perfect timing,” Akerman says. “There’s no rush.”

She explains, “I needed my 20s to grow up, and now I feel like I’m a woman. I know a little bit more of what I’m doing, and I have a clearer idea of what kind of mother I want to be.”

Malin Akerman

And while Akerman has since split from husband Roberto Zincone, she says she wouldn’t change any aspect of what led her to becoming a mother to 2½-year-old son Sebastian, whom she brought to Sunday’s family-friendly event.

So what would she say to a younger version of herself?

“I’d say, ‘You did it right! You waited long enough,’ ” the 37-year-old says, adding with a laugh, “If I had become a mom in my 20s, I would have been a s—show! So, nothing. I would say, ‘Stick to your plan.’ ”

Akerman shares that Sebastian, who will be 3 in April, continues to surprise her on a daily basis.

“He’s got his own personality. He definitely has a lot to say, all of the time,” she says. “Everything is surprising. Every day is surprising. The most surprising thing to me is that he came out of my body, that this is a human being now that is a part of my life. That is incredible.”

And the Billions star is more than happy to let her son’s life dictate her own for the next few years.

“You make choices when you have a kid,” Akerman says. “I’m not going to choose to be the lead in a show that shoots nine months out of the year. I don’t want to do that with a child, so I got real lucky that I got the job that I really wanted, on a great TV show that allows me to spend time with him.”