Malin Akerman Is 'Anxious' to Return to Work

"I've got a really good, supportive husband, so we will figure it out but we will see what I am capable of. We'll see if I get fired -- I hope not."

Returning to set after giving birth can be a daunting task for actors, but new mom Malin Akerman hopes she has found a way to make it work.

“I had been looking in to television plots for a couple of years,” Akerman told PEOPLE Sunday at the Television Critics Association panel for her new ABC sitcom Trophy Wife.

“I get to be on home base now and get to go home and tuck my baby in to bed so that’s an extra, added bonus.”

Ackerman, who gave birth to son Sebastian in April, has apprehensions about heading back to filming on Friday.

“This will be the first time ever being a mom and working so I am a little bit nervous, a little bit anxious, but I am excited,” Akerman, 35, told reporters.

Until she heads back to set, first-time mom Akerman is enjoying the small milestones of parenting her little Sebastian.

“He smiled already at his two-month mark. It’s the most awesome thing. It’s so stupid in the most incredible way,” she says. “You are like ‘Oh my, God! He moved a finger! Did you see that?!’ They turn over, they poop in your hands and it’s great — right after you changed the diaper and it is all over you. It is amazing.”

And although Akerman may be able to play a beautiful, tall trophy wife, she is looking forward to raising a rambunctious boy.

“I am such a tomboy myself,” she shares. ” I have scars all over my body from climbing trees and riding bikes with the boys. It’s been a part of my life so I am so excited to just play sports with him once he’s [old enough]. He’s great. He’s a happy boy.”