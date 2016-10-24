"We are talking about things that I expected to talk to him about in his teenage years," Malin Akerman tells PEOPLE of her 3½-year-old son, Sebastian

Malin Akerman on Her 'Inquisitive' 3-Year-Old Son: 'It's Fun, But It's Also Challenging'

Malin Akerman has to answer some hard questions as a mom — and way sooner than she thought.

“We are talking about things that I expected to talk to him about in his teenage years,” she told PEOPLE of her conversations with 3½-year-old son Sebastian at the 26th Annual EMA Awards in Los Angeles Saturday. “Somebody’s dog died and I’m like, ‘He went to doggie heaven,’ and he’s like ‘Am I going to die?’ I was like, ‘How did you put that together?’ ”

The Billions actress’s eventual reaction was to tell him the truth with a sunny twist,

“I was like, ‘I think when you’re really old, we’re going to all play together in the clouds. Anyway, next topic!’ ” continues Akerman, 38. “It keeps coming. He’s very inquisitive as a human being and it’s fun, but it’s also challenging.”

Akerman has been through her fair share of challenges. Having separated in 2013 from her husband of six years, Roberto Zincone, she’s learned to live life as a single mom and be ready for whatever may end up on her plate.

“You just march,” she says. “As challenging as it can be, and as tired as you are a lot of the times, you put them to bed at the end of the day and you go, ‘Oh, thank God,’ and then you can’t wait until they wake up the next morning.”

“It’s amazing, but you just do it,” Akerman continues. “We as human beings are capable, and we’re so amazing and magical that way, that we can make anything happen, but we just have to do it.”

And the one person that can always keep a smile on Akerman’s face? Her curious little boy.

“I got this amazing child out of this marriage,” she says. “It had [run] its course, and it ended when it was supposed to end, and now I have this human being in my life who I couldn’t love more. I have a great life. I have a good job. I have amazing friends. I have such an amazing support team. I love my life. You’ve got to find that silver lining in everything.”

As for the possibility of romance in her life, that is something that might occur in the future, but is not part of the plan right now.