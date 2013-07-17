Malin Akerman Snuggles Sweet Sebastian

"Got to go swimming with this beautiful boy...lucky me!! #parenthood #love," she writes.

Talk about a couple of bathing beauties!

Malin Akerman posted an adorable photo to her Instagram account Tuesday that showed her holding her son in front of a palm tree-dappled swimming pool.

Mom was wearing a bikini, while 3-month-old Sebastian looked like he preferred to skinny-dip.

“Got to go swimming with this beautiful boy…lucky me!! #parenthood #love,” she writes.

Courtesy Malin Akerman

The actress, 34, gave birth to her baby boy on April 16.

Akerman married Roberto Zincone in June 2007. “It’s amazing, the biggest love you have ever felt in your life,” she’s said of parenthood. “I go to my husband, ‘I still love you, just this little one a little more.'”

Next up for the star is ABC’s fall comedy Trophy Wife, as well as the film CBGB, in which she’ll portray Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry.