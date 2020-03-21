Malika Haqq Shares Adorable Photo of 7-Day-Old Son Ace: 'Best Week of My Life'

Meet Malika Haqq‘s baby boy!

A week after welcoming son Ace Flores with ex O.T. Genasis, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared a close-up photo of her baby boy — who already has a full head of hair!

“Best week of my life,” Haqq captioned the sweet image, which showed her son swaddled up in a fuzzy blanket.

“It’s been AMAZING,” her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray agreed in the comments section. “What a GREAT baby you have sissy!”

Over the weekend, Haqq also showed off a few of the gifts she’s received from the Kardashian-Jenner family, who have yet to meet Ace in person due to current social distancing measures meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you @KimKardashian,” Haqq wrote alongside one floral display, while she thanked Kris Jenner for sending over another arrangement, which was shaped like a heart.

Khloé Kardashian has also been relying on technology to keep in contact with her best friend during this momentous time.

“Khloé has been FaceTiming with Malika and her baby, but she hasn’t seen them in person,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “With everything going on, the priority is, of course, to keep both Malika and her boy healthy.”

“Everyone, including Kylie and Kourtney, sent gifts,” the source added. “They all hope they are able to meet the baby in person soon.”

Image zoom Flowers from Kim Kardashian West Malika Haqq/Instagram

Image zoom Flowers from Kris Jenner Malika Haqq/Instagram

Days after welcoming her son on March 14, Haqq made the birth announcement on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo that showed the newborn’s tiny fingers resting in both his parents’ hands.

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” Haqq captioned the heartwarming post, as rapper O.T. Genasis also posted a photo of the newborn, swaddled in a hospital blanket. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” the rapper, 32, captioned the snapshot.

Ace is the first child for Haqq and second for O.T. He is also dad to son Genasis, who celebrates his 10th birthday on March 24.

Image zoom Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Malika Haqq/Instagram

Haqq first revealed she was pregnant in September 2019.

“I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

After confirming the identity of her son’s father months later, Haqq said that although she and O.T. are no longer in a relationship, they will co-parent their child together.

“Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” she said. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”