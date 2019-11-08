Pregnant Malika Haqq Reveals the Sex of Her Baby on the Way: 'I'm Thankful'

Malika Haqq is having a boy!

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, revealed the sex of her first child on the way in a sponsored Instagram post Friday, where she showed off her baby bump while posing alongside a bottle of Bio-Oil.

In the shot, the mother-to-be sports a wet-hair look as she gazes at the camera from a kneeling position, wearing an off-the-shoulder navy ensemble that bares her belly.

“It’s A Boy!!! 👶🏽 I’m thankful to my baby boy and @BioOilUSA for my pregnancy glow. #BioOilPartner 🧡,” Haqq began her caption.

“I’ve used this oil for over 10 years to lesson the appearance of scars, stretch marks and for instant moisture. I wouldn’t dare go this pregnancy without it. #LoveYourMarks,” she added.

Haqq first confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in September, calling the news “a little bit surprising” but noting that she was “overjoyed” to become a mother in March.

As for her baby’s father, “I’m leaving him out of this, just for now,” the Good American model said, adding that she will “absolutely” address his identity and explaining, “My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date.”

Family and friends came out en masse on social media to congratulate the first-time mother-to-be, including her best pal Khloé Kardashian who wrote, “My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!”

Kardashian, 35, also commented on her friend’s sex reveal, writing on her Friday post, “Stunning!!! All day.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, left heartfelt comments for Haqq following her pregnancy announcement.

“So HAPPY😍😍😍😍 love you!!!!!!!!!” wrote Jenner, 22, while Kardashian West, 39, said, “I couldn’t be happier for you!!! The best is yet to come 🖤.”

Last month, Haqq and Kardashian were snapped out and about together in Los Angeles, where they were seen shopping for baby furniture and other items as cameras rolled — presumably for their E! reality series.

Someone else who can’t wait for her nephew to arrive? Haqq’s twin Khadijah Haqq McCray, who commented on her sister’s big pregnancy reveal, “I’m the luckiest girl to [bear] witness to your Mommy journey! I wouldn’t miss it … ITS YOUR TURN, Finally!!!”