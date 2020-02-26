Malika Haqq Says She 'Can't Wait' for 'Post-Pregnancy Makeover' with Facial Plastic Surgeon

Image zoom Malika Haqq (L) and Dr. Jason Diamond Malika Haqq/Instagram

Malika Haqq is getting her ducks in a row for the time after her son is born.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who’s expecting her first child with rapper O.T. Genasis, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is planning to enlist the services of plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond after she gives birth next month.

“Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book(ed) for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!” Haqq, 36, captioned a smiley photo of herself and Diamond at his clinic.

Comments on the post were divided. While many — include celebs like Kim Zolciak Biermann and Mercedes “MJ” Javid — left words of encouragement, others questioned why Haqq wants to see Diamond after her son is born.

“Is this serious? The idea that working to get your body back after having a baby is too much makes me nauseous. The ‘quick fix’ is just so ridiculous,” one wrote, inferring that Haqq was having work done on her body. (The mom-to-be didn’t go into details about the nature of her upcoming treatment. Diamond specializes in facial plastic surgery, though he also performs breast augmentations, tummy tucks and liposuction.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Malika Haqq Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Malika Haqq's ultrasound Twitter

RELATED: 13 Times the Kardashians Gloriously Clapped Back at Mom Shamers

“Why would you need a post pregnancy makeover? 🤔🤦🏼‍♀️,” another comment read, while a third Instagram user asked, “Why are you already scheduling procedures 🙄.”

Fans were quick to jump to Haqq’s defense and give her compliments, like one who said, “For what boo? You look good!!” and another who wrote, “Leave her alone, I’d do it if I could ! 👌☺️❤️ Go mama !”

“To everyone that busy with the seriously’ ‘too soon’ … RELAX!!! Its her body, and you pretty much have no say,” a third fan quipped.

Haqq has not replied to the comments, but did post a quote (without giving context) to her Instagram Story on Wednesday morning that read, “Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace,” attributed to Buddha.

Image zoom Malika Haqq (L) and O.T. Genasis Malika Haqq/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Exes Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Confirm Rapper Is the Baby Boy’s Father

Haqq confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in September, revealing that she was due in March and that the news of learning she was expecting was “still a little bit surprising” — but she was “overjoyed” nonetheless.

The reality star chose not to disclose the identity of her baby boy’s father at the time, but confirmed O.T. was the dad at her lavish bear-themed baby shower earlier this month, thrown by best friend Khloé Kardashian.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Haqq said of her ex-boyfriend.

The rapper also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo from the photo booth at the baby shower and writing, “My son on da way … Give me a baby name now … GO!!!”