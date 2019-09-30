Pregnant Malika Haqq Poses with Sister Khadijah Haqq McCray to Share First Baby-Bump Photo

Malika Haqq‘s baby on the way is already getting so much auntie love!

The first-time mom-to-be, 36, is showing off her baby bump for the first time in a photo shoot alongside her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, who places her hand on Malika’s stomach for the sweet shots.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much … And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more 🥰,” Malika captioned an image on Instagram Monday.

“I’m the luckiest girl to [bear] witness to your Mommy journey! I wouldn’t miss it … ITS YOUR TURN, Finally!!! Lol 😍,” the aunt-to-be wrote in a comment on her sister’s post.

Sharing a similar photograph, mother of three Khadijah wrote, “When I had my first child you were there every second, literally in the bed w me co-parenting. We’ve always been a team because we work better together. And now raising your baby is literally my dream coming true!”

Malika revealed to PEOPLE Thursday that she’s “overjoyed” to be expecting her first child, telling PEOPLE she was 14 weeks along in her pregnancy, is due in March and prefers not to disclose the father’s identity at this time.

“I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now,” she said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also learned the sex of her baby on the way, but is choosing to keep that information under wraps “for a little bit longer.”

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Image zoom Malika Haqq Roxy Rodriguez

Following Malika’s pregnancy announcement, her best friend Khloé Kardashian congratulated the mom-to-be with sweet notes on social media.

“My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!” wrote Kardashian, who is mom to 17-month-old daughter True.

Added the Revenge Body host, 35, in an Instagram Story, “My bestie is having a baby! That means, we are having a baby @Malika.”

In addition to Kardashian’s celebratory messages, many others left heartfelt comments for the Good American model — like Kendall Jenner, who posted red emoji hearts in Malika’s comments section while Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson wrote, “Congrats Malika 🙌🏾 Blessings on blessings.”