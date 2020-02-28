Pregnant Malika Haqq Shuts Down Postpartum Plastic Surgery Claims: Don't 'Jump to Conclusions'

Image zoom Malika Haqq/Instagram

Malika Haqq is setting the record straight about her postpartum plans.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who’s expecting her first child with rapper O.T. Genasis, revealed that she had already lined up a “post pregnancy makeover” with plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.

“Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book(ed) for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!” Haqq, who is due to give birth next month, wrote alongside a smiling photograph of the pair.

Although the reality star, 36, did not go into details about the nature of her upcoming treatment, several social media users inferred that Haqq would be visiting Diamond — who specializes in facial plastic surgery — to have work done on her body.

After posting a gorgeous underwater maternity shot the following day, the first-time mom-to-be set the record straight after one of her followers implored her to not “get that surgery.”

“Lol wait who said I was getting surgery?!” Haqq commented back. “I don’t need it. Never have boo boo.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Malika Haqq's Instagram comments Malika Haqq/Instagram

Image zoom Malika Haqq's Instagram comment Malika Haqq/Instagram

Image zoom Malika Haqq's Instagram comment Malika Haqq/Instagram

Image zoom Malika Haqq's Instagram comment Malika Haqq/Instagram

RELATED: 13 Times the Kardashians Gloriously Clapped Back at Mom Shamers

Haqq went on to point out that while many on social media had made assumptions about why she would be visiting Diamond, she never said she would be undergoing a surgical procedure.

“Folks love to jump to conclusions,” she wrote in response to another message. “My makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own.”

“Where did I say surgery? Didn’t happen,” she added in a third reply, noting that there were many “ways to enhance & improve that don’t require surgery.”

Making it crystal clear where she stood on the issue, Haqq said in an additional comment, “Assuming doesn’t hurt me at all. I guess it just gives folks something to do.”

Image zoom Malika Haqq (L) and O.T. Genasis Malika Haqq/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Exes Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Confirm Rapper Is the Baby Boy’s Father

Haqq announced her pregnancy to PEOPLE in September, revealing that she’s due in March. She chose not to disclose the identity of her child’s father until her bear-themed baby shower earlier this month.

Shortly after confirming that rapper O.T., 32, is the father of her baby boy on the way, Haqq noted that although the pair are not in a relationship, they will co-parent together.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of the pair together at her shower. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone.”

“Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” she continued. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”