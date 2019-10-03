Pregnant Malika Haqq Says the Identity of Her Child's Father 'Will Unfold at a Later Date'

Malika Haqq is choosing not to share the identity of her baby on the way‘s father just yet.

“I’m leaving him out of this, just for now,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, tells PEOPLE. “This is all me.”

Last week, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Haqq is expecting her first child and is due in March.

The Good American model says that she will “absolutely” address the identity of her little one’s father eventually, explaining, “My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date.”

“We’re both very happy,” she adds.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Malika Haqq Roxy Rodriguez

RELATED: Pregnant Malika Haqq Poses with Sister Khadijah Haqq McCray to Share First Baby-Bump Photo

Haqq previously told PEOPLE that she’s “overjoyed” to be expecting her first child, explaining, “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The reality star has also learned the sex of her baby on the way, but is choosing to keep that information under wraps “for a little bit longer.”

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote on Instagram last week. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

RELATED VIDEO: Malika Haqq Reveals She Quit Xanax After CBD Oil Alleviated Her Anxiety: “It Really Does Help”

On Monday, Haqq showed off her baby bump for the first time in a photo shoot alongside her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, who placed her hand on Haqq’s stomach for the sweet shots.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much … And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more,” Haqq captioned a sweet image of the two.

After the pregnancy announcement, Haqq’s best friend Khloé Kardashian congratulated the mom-to-be with a sweet note on social media. “My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!” wrote Kardashian, who’s mom to 17-month-old daughter True.

In addition to Kardashian’s celebratory messages, many others left heartfelt comments for Haqq — like Kendall Jenner, who posted red emoji hearts in the comments section while Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson wrote, “Congrats Malika 🙌🏾 Blessings on blessings.”