Malika Haqq Says She Will Co-Parent Son on the Way with Ex O.T. Genasis: 'I Am in No Way Alone'

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis may no longer be in a romantic relationship, but they’re both equally committed to raising their son on the way.

Shortly after confirming that the rapper is the father of her unborn child, news she initially kept under wraps, Haqq, 36, said that while she may be “single,” she is “in no way alone.”

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of the pair together at her baby shower. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone.”

“OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” she continued. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Praising her twin sister’s powerful message, Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote, “I’m ultimately proud of you guys! Our family is growing 🙌🏾,” while Haqq’s BFF Khloé Kardashian commented with a string of affectionate emojis.

Haqq revealed the identity of her child’s father during her bear-themed baby shower, which was thrown by Kardashian.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Haqq said of her ex-boyfriend, who also went on to confirm the news on his own Instagram page, sharing a photo from the photo booth at the baby shower.

“My son on da way… Give me a baby name now… GO!!!” O.T. captioned the shot, which shows the words “Malika’s having a baby!” written above his head.

Haqq previously revealed that she was single in July 2019, with a source telling PEOPLE that due to the nature of Genasis’ work “it was hard for them both give 100 percent.”

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the source added, noting that the split between the pair, who were first linked in 2017, was amicable.

Until revealing the news at her baby shower, Haqq has kept the identity of her baby’s father to herself since announcing her pregnancy in September.

“I’m leaving him out of this, just for now,” Haqq told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she would “absolutely” reveal the news eventually.

“My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date,” she explained.

During the baby shower, Haqq also gave a warm shout out to all of the women in her life who have stood by her side throughout her pregnancy journey.

“It’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent,” Haqq said. “Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart.”

“New life is so precious. Being showered with selfless love continues to strengthen me for all the many transitions that will continue to take place,” she added on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from the bash, which included shots with Khloé, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Lauren London.

Continuing, she wrote: “My baby shower was an act of love. Shared with an intimate group whom have been in support of my growing family. Thank you ladies for your wisdom, guidance and support.”