Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Welcome Son Ace Flores

He’s here!

Malika Haqq welcomed her son with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis on March 14, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced on Instagram Monday.

Haqq, 37, posted a sweet photo, which shows the infant’s tiny fingers resting in hers and O.T.’s hand.

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” Haqq captioned the heartwarming post, revealing her baby boy’s name.

Ace is the first child for Haqq and second for O.T., 32. He is also dad to son Genasis, who celebrates his 10th birthday on March 24.

Haqq first revealed she was pregnant back in September, when she shared with PEOPLE exclusively that she was expecting her first child.

“I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” she said at the time. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

Though the reality star chose not to disclose the father’s identity at first, it was later revealed that O.T. was the baby’s dad when she delivered an emotional speech at her lavish bear-themed baby shower that was thrown in February by her longtime best friend, Khloe Kardashian.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Haqq said of her ex-boyfriend in her speech while the rapper also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a snap from the photo booth at the event and captioning it, “My son on da way Give me a baby name now … GO!!!”

The Good American model first learned she was pregnant after she partnered with Clearblue and monitored her body for several months with the brand’s Advanced Digital Ovulation Test, which caused her to realize that her period was three days late.

Haqq then took one of Clearblue's Digital Pregnancy Tests, which delivered the positive, but surprising, results that she was going to be a mom.

That feeling of shock continued for Haqq (who is a twin) when two heartbeats were detected during an early ultrasound appointment. The doctor later confirmed however that it was just one baby and the pulse was in both the fetus and umbilical cord due to their proximity — a moment that she described as relieving.

“I would love to have twins, just not [in] my first pregnancy,” Haqq admitted. “It would’ve been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first one out is just a single.”

Haqq has revealed that she does count on her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray (who is a mother of three), as well as their own mother, when it comes to baby advice.

“I’ve really been able to rely on both of them when it comes to embarking on something for the first time in my life,” she explained to PEOPLE at the time of her pregnancy announcement. “My mom has been helping me stay mentally prepared for not stressing myself out.”

As for her sister, she detailed that Haqq McCray was constantly checking in with her because “she really does care that much and she wants me to know I’m not going through this by myself.”

“I know I’m not, [but] I’ve got a great case of baby brain. My pregnant brain is on 100,” the then-mother-to-be joked. “I literally left my sister’s house the other night and left my purse and my cell phone in her house … I need that kind of reassurance from her.”