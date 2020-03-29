Malika Haqq Is 'Ace'n' Motherhood with 2-Week-Old Son as Khloé Kardashian Calls Her a 'Great Mommy'

Image zoom Malika Haqq/Instagram

Malika Haqq is thriving as a new mother.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding 2-week old son Ace Flores, whom she shares with rapper O.T. Genasis.

Haqq, 37, gently cradled her newborn child while gazing right at his face in the sweet image. “Ace’n this thing called Mommy & Son 🤱🏽#2weeks,” she captioned the photo.

The first-time mom’s BFF Khloé Kardashian was among the many to comment on the post. “You’re such a great mommy!!! I absolutely love seeing you in this role ❤️❤️,” the Revenge Body host wrote.

Khloé’s momager, Kris Jenner, also shared a sweet compliment to Haqq, writing, “You are the best mommy!!!!! 😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏.”

A source told PEOPLE several days after Haqq gave birth on March 14 that Khloé, 35, hasn’t been able to meet baby Ace yet due to the social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Khloe has been FaceTiming with Malika and her baby, but she hasn’t seen them in person,” the source said. “With everything going on, the priority is, of course, to keep both Malika and her boy healthy.”

The source added, “Everyone, including Kylie and Kourtney, sent gifts. They all hope they are able to meet the baby in person soon.”

On March 21, one week after Ace was born, Haqq shared a close-up photo of the newborn, showing off his full head of hair.

“Best week of my life,” Haqq captioned the sweet image, which showed her son swaddled up in a fuzzy blanket.

“It’s been AMAZING,” her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray agreed in the comments section. “What a GREAT baby you have sissy!”