Spotted: Alessandra Ambrósio and Anja's Shore Thing

What a pretty pair of waverunners!

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrósio gets a good grip on Anja Louise as the mother-daughter duo frolic in the surf during a bit of fun in the sun in Malibu on Sunday.

After running along the sandy shore with her model mama, the 3½-year-old had a high-flying time with dad Jamie Mazur as he gave her a good toss — and plenty of air time! — during a volleyball break.

Although 8-week-old Noah Phoenix wasn’t along for the seaside adventure, he did make a (sleepy!) appearance during the family’s fourth of July festivities.