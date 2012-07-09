Spotted: Alessandra Ambrósio and Anja's Shore Thing
Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrósio gets a good grip on daughter Anja Louise as the mother-daughter duo frolic in the surf
|
What a pretty pair of waverunners!
Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrósio gets a good grip on Anja Louise as the mother-daughter duo frolic in the surf during a bit of fun in the sun in Malibu on Sunday.
After running along the sandy shore with her model mama, the 3½-year-old had a high-flying time with dad Jamie Mazur as he gave her a good toss — and plenty of air time! — during a volleyball break.
Although 8-week-old Noah Phoenix wasn’t along for the seaside adventure, he did make a (sleepy!) appearance during the family’s fourth of July festivities.
RELATED: Family Photo: The Ambrosio-Mazur’s Star Power
|