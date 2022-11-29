Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Love for Son Shai, 5, 'Only Gets Stronger': 'My Guy and I'

"This love is unlike anything else and only gets stronger," Maksim Chmerkovskiy wrote in part alongside a photo of him and his 5-year-old son, Shai

By
Published on November 29, 2022 12:35 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClhF9xdpDhq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Love for Son Shai 'Only Gets Stronger': 'My Guy and I'
Photo: Maksim Chmerkovskiy/instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is in love with being a dad.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, shared a photo of him and his 5-year-old son, Shai Aleksander — whom he shares with Peta Murgatroyd, 36 — on Monday.

In the photo, Chmerkovskiy lovingly puts his arm around his mini-me as they stand in the sand during a day at the beach.

"My guy and I. My heartbeat ❤️," he wrote alongside the photo.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Chmerkovskiy continued, "This love is unlike anything else and only gets stronger, if you do it right. Fatherhood is easily hardest and most rewarding job I've ever had. Instant reward with best long term ROI though (in my @garyvee voice ;)."

Chmerkovskiy ended by sharing his thoughts on the difference between a dad and a father.

"A father and a dad are so not the same things," he said. "If you have kids, go be amazing at the most important job you've ever had🙏🏼."

His special father-son moment with Shai comes months after he celebrated a major milestone: Shai's first day of kindergarten.

In September, Shai headed off to school, leaving Chmerkovskiy "tearing up in the parking lot."

Chmerkovskiy posted an adorable picture on Instagram of Shai smiling on his big day, holding up an all-about-me sign that indicated the name of his teacher, his age, the date and what he wants to be when he grows up.

RELATED VIDEO: Peta Murgatroyd Says Embryo Transfer Wasn't Successful: 'I Will Get My Baby, Just Not Right Now'

"First day of kindergarten! Shai's is excited, @petamurgatroyd is devastated, pops (me) is not ok. The whole 'blink and he's an adult' thing is too real. Tearing up in the parking lot….again 😭😭😭," he captioned the cute set of snaps.

Shortly after, Chmerkovskiy shared a video from school drop-off, during which the professional dancer couldn't get over how big his little boy had gotten.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Why is he so big? Maybe if I sit down he won't appear so big. Why are you so adult?" Chmerkovskiy asked as he flips around the camera.

"Best job I've ever had," he captioned the video.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/Clg5WZrPCfi/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D khloekardashian's profile picture khloekardashian Verified Spice Up Your Life 7h
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True, 4, Dancing in a Spice Girls T-Shirt
Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp); https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClhVR5wDy0W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Jessie James Decker Addresses Accusations of 'Photoshopping Abs' on Her Children in Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey as They Share Sweet Gift for Baby: 'Future Footballer'
Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Shares Daughter Avalon's Reaction to Her Twin Baby Brothers
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Shares First Photos with Daughter Avalon and Newborn Twin Sons
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Nicky Hilton Joins Her Kids in Decorating Their Home for the Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids Decorating for Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Eloise with Grandpa Arnold at Baptism
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photo of Dad Arnold Holding Granddaughter Eloise at Baptism
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf
Henry Golding Thanksgiving
Henry Golding Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo with Daughter Lyla, 20 Months: 'Very Thankful'
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Son Malcolm's First Birthday: 'My Son, My Joy'
David Furnish, Elijah Furnish-John, Zachary Furnish-John, and Sir Elton John attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Elton John Says He and David Furnish 'Will Fully Support' Sons Whether They Take Up Music or Not
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXL5JTLjei/?hl=en. Jessie James Decker/Instagram
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'