Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Ask Son Shai to 'Please Pause' Growing Up as He Turns 6

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd celebrated their son Shai on his 6th birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 03:17 PM
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Ask Son Shai to 'Please Pause' Growing Up on 6th Birthday
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty, Maksim Chmerkovskiy/instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are mesmerized by their growing boy.

Both the Dancing with the Stars pros took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate son Shai Aleksander on his 6th birthday.

Sharing a photo of the birthday boy smiling sweetly and wearing a birthday badge, Murgatroyd wrote, "My favorite sweet smart funny boy is 6 🎉🎉🎉."

"Slightly teared up this morning thinking about how the early years are over," she continued. "I made Shai promise though that he won't get any bigger than 6…. I said 'I will still throw you birthday parties each year but you have to stay this way forever.' He said 'Ok Mummy'🥹."

"Life is short, I want to sit in these precious moments forever ❤️," Murgatroyd concluded. "Happy 6th Birthday Shai 🎁."

Chmerkovskiy shared an equally heartfelt tribute to his little boy, writing, "Happy birthday to my kind, smart, beautiful and incredibly funny 6-year-old!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You've been an amazing part of our life with @petamurgatroyd and we are so proud of the boy you're growing up to be," the proud dad wrote. "I know these 6 years flew by but I've experienced so much happiness just from being around you, so much emotion I've never felt before and I will always be there for you for as long as I live."

Chmerkovskiy noted the bond between him and Shai is "unlike anything I've experienced."

"This love is heartachingly beautiful. This day is one of my favorite days every single year," he beamed. "I love you beyond words! P.S. Please pause on the whole growing up thing for a moment 😭😭😭."

In November, Chmerkovskiy shared a photo on Instagram where he lovingly put his arm around his mini-me as they stood in the sand during a day at the beach.

"My guy and I. My heartbeat ❤️," he wrote alongside the photo.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Chmerkovskiy added, "This love is unlike anything else and only gets stronger, if you do it right. Fatherhood is easily hardest and most rewarding job I've ever had. Instant reward with best long term ROI though (in my @garyvee voice ;)."

Chmerkovskiy ended by sharing his thoughts on the difference between a dad and a father.

"A father and a dad are so not the same things," he said. "If you have kids, go be amazing at the most important job you've ever had🙏🏼."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClhF9xdpDhq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link hed: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Love for Son Shai 'Only Gets Stronger': 'My Guy and I'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Love for Son Shai, 5, 'Only Gets Stronger': 'My Guy and I'
Peta Murgatroyd Posts Touching Tribute After Death of Father, 81: ‘I Love You Until the 12th of Never’
Peta Murgatroyd Posts Touching Tribute After Death of Father: 'Love You Until the 12th of Never'
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Janet Jackson Celebrates Son Eissa's 6th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'So Proud of Who You Are'
Robin Thicke and April Geary
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Celebrate Son Luca's Birthday: 'Every Day with You Is Sunshine'
shana burgess
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons Shared Birthday Is ‘One of the Best Days of My Life’
Kourtney Kardashian Says Sons' Shared Birthday Is 'One of the Best Days of My Life'
Kris Jenner Wishes Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CmJsJLGpirH/?hl=en
Kris Jenner Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday
Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiK_g5ZgKCZ/. f maks making sad face split with his son at school dropoff
Maks Chmerkovskiy Says He's 'Not OK' After Taking Son to School: 'Tearing Up in the Parking Lot'
Savannah Guthrie wishes son Charley Happy Birthday
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Son Charley's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photos: 'Our Little Man'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6N-3AuEFn/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D melhamrick's profile picture melhamrick Verified Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi 🥳🎉 Love you so much !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 13h
Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo
Peta Murgatroyd Instagram
Peta Murgatroyd Posts Sweet and Silly Selfies with Son Shai, 5: 'Love Him So Much It Hurts'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids
All About Nick and Vanessa Lachey's 3 Kids
Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California
All About Drake's Son, Adonis Graham
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
rob kardashian, dream kardashian
Rob Kardashian Shares Tribute for Daughter Dream's 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'