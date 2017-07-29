Tiny Dancer! Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Baby Son Gets His First Dance Lesson From a Special Someone

Shake those hips, Shai!

The 6-month-old son of Dancing With the Stars‘ Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd has got some serious moves, and he showed them off in his first dance lesson on Friday.

His instructor? None other than his uncle, Val Chmerkovskiy.

“D N A,” Maksim wrote in the caption of the video. “Something about some fruit and some trees…. @iamvalc with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn’t have a shirt on…. damn it…. LMAO……I’m literally laughing as I’m typing this…. #WasntEvenTryingToSayAnyOfThis #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked #babyCmerkovskiy #AndAnotherOne.”

The couple married in early July at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.

Maksim and Peta had been excited about starting a family, but have admitted they did not expect to welcome a child before they were married. Still, in June 2016 Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m looking forward to nurturing something and just having the baby be the center of our world,” Murgatroyd said at the time. “I’m looking forward to putting all our energy into this beautiful soul.”

They welcomed son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4, 2017.