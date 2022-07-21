The couple stepped out for the 30th Annual ESPY Awards, hosted by Steph Curry at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on Wednesday night

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Walk Red Carpet for First Time Since Sharing Fertility News

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

It's date night for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd!

The Dancing With the Stars pros walked the ESPYs red carpet together Wednesday night, marking the first event they've stepped out for since Murgatroyd, 36, and Chmerkovskiy, 42, opened up to PEOPLE last month about their fertility journey.

Chmerkovskiy, who sported a clean-shaven face for the biggest night in sports, looked dapper in a black suit, black double-breasted vest, and crisp white shirt, forgoing a tie to add a sophisticated yet casual twist to his otherwise classic look.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13038671ab) Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022 Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Murgatroyd looked absolutely radiant in a pink floor-length gown adorned with sequins, which featured a stunning train and chic A-line cut.

She kept her glam relatively simple for the big night, wearing her long blonde locks in loose waves, adding a pop of color to her natural look with a blush-toned lip.

In June, the couple spoke candidly to PEOPLE about their fertility journey and the decision to start the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process.

The pair are hopeful their son Shai will soon have the sibling they have longed to give him.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," said Murgatroyd, who doctors believe has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can cause ovulation issues, leading to infertility. "I'm in a much happier place. I got answers."

Later in June, Murgatroyd shared an intimate look at her first round of IVF injections with her Instagram followers.

"My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻," the New Zealand native began in the caption. "Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible."