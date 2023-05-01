Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy Rave About Wives Peta and Jenna Ahead of Mother's Day: 'We're Lucky' (Exclusive)

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy are two proud dads excited to see their family bonds deepening.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the changes to family favorite food chain Subway's menu, the Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers opened up about how wonderful it's been to see their wives flourish as mothers.

"Every day I see my wife as the mother that she is to our son has been the most beautiful I've ever seen her, and the most attracted I've ever been to her," says Val, 37, who shares son Rome with wife Jenna Johnson, 29. "So, it's been very special."

"We're lucky," adds Maks, 43, who will be welcoming his second baby with wife Peta Murgatroyd, 36, this summer. "I guess we did make some of the right choices in life to end up next to those people."

The brothers — who, in addition to a love of wine and dancing also share a love of Subway sandwiches — are enjoying both being fathers.

"It felt like I was going to share a lot but now I'm just sort of watching, and as I see something that I need to say, I'll say, but you know it's been incredible to watch Jenna and Peta mother, and it's been incredible to see that we are also in good hands, as husbands," Maks says.

For the elder Chmerkovskiy brother, who underwent a long road to baby no. 2 with Murgatroyd, he says this time in his life has been a "special moment after a difficult journey."

"We had moments of desperation through it all, so the fact that she is in the state that she's in — it's sort of like we blinked and here we are," the soon-to-be dad of two shares. "It's very surreal because it's very, very fresh in my memory, the long nights and the trauma of our losses and all that stuff. So, you know, we are just blessed to be here having an incredible second time around."

Acknowledging that Murgatroyd's pregnancy with son Shai, now 6, was "incredible but stressful," he adds, "It all feels different and super light and beautiful, like, 'Wow, we really wished for it and now it's here.'"

It's also special for Maks to see Shai react to the pregnancy as it progresses.

"He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come. Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special."

Val is enjoying his own special time as a new dad, who jokes that while "tiresome," fatherhood has been "really rewarding."

"It's our first child and it's been an incredible challenge, but it's been just wonderful and rewarding," Val tells PEOPLE. "It's brought my wife and I even closer together and it's just a blessing. It's a beautiful thing."

At 4 months, Val says "every day is a milestone" with his little boy.

"Every day is a new expression and a new sound that he makes. He's growing, there's a new roll on his body," he says with a laugh. "It's been super fun, but again, probably the most rewarding thing is the love that's being shared within our little family right now between Jenna and I and our baby."

The brothers share that as immigrants to the United States from Ukraine in the 1990s, Subway — which announced the first update to its game-changing Subway Series menu since its debut in July 2022 — was a mainstay in their lives.

"It was the fuel that we needed between rehearsals, running from school to dance, from dance to school. Subway has always been a very special part of our time in New York. We created a lot of core memories that I carry with me, through my life," Val says.

From their upbringing in the Ukraine to their lives in the United States and all the experiences in between, the brothers are happy to share so much, and continue to do so as their families grow.

"That's what family is supposed to be about. We've been raised in that type of spirit, to love and support each other and we have done so for all these years," Maks says. "We want to pass that, as examples. We want to show that to our kids and be that for our families and for our kids."