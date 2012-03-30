Maggie Gyllenhaal: I'm Having a Girl!

The actress and her husband, actor Peter Sarsgaard, will welcome their second daughter this spring, she tells USA Today.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is thinking pink!

But while there’s no hiding her “so pregnant” belly now, Gyllenhaal admits she managed to keep the burgeoning bump under wraps for months — despite her countless red carpet appearances.

“I find it difficult to pretend you’re not pregnant, which I had to do. I didn’t let anyone know until three and a half months this time,” the Hysteria star, 34, says.

“I went to film festivals. I’m throwing up in the bathroom and having to keep pretzels in my purse, and having to fit into dresses.”



Although she’s happy to reveal daughter Ramona, 5, will have a little sister, Gyllenhaal plans to remain mum on other details surrounding the birth — including her due date.