Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's Daughter Ramona, 15, Makes Rare Appearance at 2021 Gotham Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal posed with her daughter Ramona for a sweet photo during the 31st Annual Gotham Awards in New York City

Maggie Gyllenhaal had her teenage daughter cheering her on for a big night.

At the 31st Annual Gotham Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday night, Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard's 15-year-old daughter Ramona made a rare public appearance in honor of Gyllenhaal's latest film, The Lost Daughter.

Ramona, who wore a black silk and lace dress, sat in between her parents and posed for a sweet photo with her mother, who wore a gold sequined dress.

She was also seen chatting with her dad, who wore a black tuxedo and white button-up shirt.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GreenSlate

During the event, The Lost Daughter won best feature, outstanding lead performance for Olivia Colman, plus two accolades for Gyllenhaal: best screenplay and the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director award, which is given to a director for their first feature film.

Gyllenhaal — who is also mom to daughter Gloria Ray, 9 — gave both of her daughters a sweet shoutout in her first acceptance speech.

"I have so many things to say and so many people to thank," she said. "But for some reason I really want to thank my mother, who is a screenwriter. And the truth is I think we get along better when we're talking about scripts than a lot of other things. And I also want to thank my daughter. Without whom —and my other daughter who's at home with my brother and my mom right now — I would never would have known how to write this script."

Ramona Sarsgaard and Peter Sarsgaard Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

She also thanked Sarsgaard, 50, whom she married in 2009 and also stars in the Netflix thriller.

Gyllenhaal told PEOPLE at the Gotham Awards that Sarsgaard's support was instrumental in directing the film, not only for his acting skills but for his parenting, too.

"It's such a pleasure to direct him. He's in my film; he's hugely impactful in my film. But mostly, he was holding up the family side of things, and that is invaluable," Gyllenhaal said. "I could not have made this film without that. There are so many examples of women gracefully, intelligently supporting their husbands and there are so few examples of men doing that for their wives. He's a really incredible example of that."